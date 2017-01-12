Andhra Pradesh to release Krishna water to Tamil Nadu

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday agreed to release 2.5 tmc ft of Krishna water to Tamil Nadu to meet drinking water needs of Chennai, according to sources.

“The Andhra Pradesh government agrees to release 2.5 tmc ft of Krishna water to Tamil Nadu to meet drinking water needs of Chennai,” the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) said in a tweet.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had on January 7 urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to urgently intervene for the release of Krishna water to meet the drinking water supply of Chennai which is facing an acute water shortage in reservoirs.

Panneerselvam in his letter to Naidu had highlighted the deficient North-East monsoon and meagre water storage in city reservoirs.