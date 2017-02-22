Andhra Pradesh Budget to be presented on March 13

Andhra Pradesh's annual budget for 2017-18 would be presented to the State Legislature on March 13, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said on Wednesday.

The Budget session of the Legislature would begin on March 6 in the new building at the Government Transitional Headquarters in Velagapudi, he told reporters here.

"The session will be conducted up to March 28. We will take a decision on the exact dates at the Business Advisory Committee meeting," Yanamala added.

The new legislature building is in the final stages of construction at Velagapudi and is expected to be ready by March 2 or 3.

The government skipped the winter session of the legislature in December as the new building has not been completed by the promised time.

It is finally nearing completion and the state government plans to get it inaugurated either by the President of India or the prime minister, official sources said.