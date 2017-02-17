Andhra CM seeks California's help in technology, industry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who began his week-long visit to the US, sought California state's help in areas like technology, industry and agriculture.

Naidu, leading a high-level delegation, met California Governor Jerry Brown at Sacramento on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh would emerge as the gateway to Southeast Asia given its long coastline and the presence of deep water ports.

Naidu also explained to the Governor about the unscientific manner in which Andhra Pradesh was divided.

"Due to that hasty decision, Andhra Pradesh was left without a capital. Now we have a great opportunity to build a capital for ourselves," the statement quoted Rao as saying.

Soon after his arrival in San Francisco, Naidu met Mike McNamara, CEO, Flextronics, and highlighted the enormous advantages Andhra Pradesh has to offer in terms of location and accessibility.

The Chief Minister spoke about the friendly business atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh besides citing that it stood first in the 'Ease of Doing Business' rankings.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh was a potential logistics hub of India and it was the right time for Flextronics to expand the scope of their existing operations in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister also met Simon Segars, CEO of ARM Holdings.