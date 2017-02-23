Andaman L-G finds education officials missing from work

Andaman and Nicobar Lt. Governor Jagdish Mukhi paid a surprise visit to the education department here and found most section in-charges absent, official sources said on Thursday.

Many subordinate employees too were found missing, an official statement said.

Mukhi has directed the Principal Secretary (Education) Raajiv Yaduvanshi to seek explanation from all the truant officers and employees and take suitable action against them.

Mukhi and Yaduvanshi visited the Directorate at Port Blair at 9 am on Wednesday and went to each and every section while the Principal Secretary checked the attendance registers.

"Mukhi also expressed his unhappiness when he found that the biometric system installed at the directorate was not functioning for four/five months. He directed officials to get it running within 72 hours."

