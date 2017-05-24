Ananth Kumar blames Mamata for Darjeeling situation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar on Friday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for the prevailing situation in Darjeeling.

The north Bengal hill town has been witnessing an indefinite agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland for over a month.

Kumar said the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government should work towards peace in the area to pave way for a meaningful dialogue.

The Union Minister's remarks came after Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) member Mohammad Salim raised the issue of the ongoing agitation in Darjeeling and called for the Centre's intervention.

Salim said there has been violence and the local residents were peeved over certain remarks made by Trinamool leaders.

"The state government is resorting to threats," he added.

Salim said a meeting should be convened of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and efforts should be made to "save Darjeeling".

Responding to the member's concern, Ananth Kumar said the situation was getting "serious" and all efforts should be made to restore peace in the region.

He said the situation had conflagrated due to the "attitude of the Chief Minister".

Kumar said: "First normalcy should be restored and then the way forward could be prepared in consultation with the stakeholders."

