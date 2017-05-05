Amit Shah visits homes of fishermen, folk singer in Puducherry

On his first visit as party president to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the homes of two fishermen in Androth Island.

Shah spent nearly an hour at the two houses and enquired about the fishermen's welfare.

According to BJP sources, Shah asked the fishermen about their problems and needs.

Shah had breakfast, comprising idli and dosa, besides tasting the Lakshadweep 'halwa' at the house of 42-year-old Abdul Khader, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who arrived in Lakshadweep on a three-day visit yesterday, also visited the house of another fisherman, Abdul Rehaman (47).

The BJP leader also met 76-year-old veteran folk singer, Poo (Flower), who is bed-ridden due to age-related ailments and enquired about her health from her daughter.

Some students, who met the BJP president, said they needed better educational and medical facilities in the island.

The high-profile political tour is part of BJP's efforts to expand the party's footprint in the union territory, which has one Lok Sabha seat.

Lakshadweep is dependent on mainland Kerala, especially Kochi, for its medical and educational needs.

The union territory comprises 10 inhabited and 17 uninhabited islands.

