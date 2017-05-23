Amit Shah to visit Rajasthan on Friday

BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive here on Friday on a three-day visit to review the party's preparations ahead of next year's Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Shah will hold discussions with the members of the BJP state executive, core committee and council of ministers, along with MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other office- bearers of various cells," Ashok Parnami, Bharatiya Janata Party state president, told reporters today.

He will also hold discussions with prominent individuals, Parnami added.

"All the preparations for the visit have been completed," he said.

Shah's visit is a part of his nationwide tour to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, with an eye to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election.