Amit Shah to meet BJP's new Delhi councillors on Tuesday

BJP president Amit Shah will on Tuesday meet party's newly elected MCD councillors and guide them on their works and duties.



BJP sources said its Delhi unit will felicitate Shah for leading the party to a massive victory in the MCD polls.



"He will give Guru Mantra to them and guide them on their works and duties as representatives of people in their wards," said Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.



Besides the sitting councillors, all BJP candidates in municipal polls, the outgoing councillors, district presidents, and other Delhi unit leaders and workers will attend the function at Civic Centre, which serves as headquarters for South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations.



"The event will also be an occasion to acknowledge the contribution of every party worker who worked hard to ensure BJP's impressive victory," Bhatia said.



The party pulled off a massive victory in the recent elections for three municipal corporations, winning 181 out of a total of 270 wards.