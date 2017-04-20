Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for Kerala BJP HQs

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Rs. 10-crore building housing the party's state unit headquarters here on June 4, a BJP leader said on Friday.



State BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran told reporters here that the 46,000 sq.ft. building would come up on the party's land in the heart of the state capital.



"We expect to finish construction of the building at the earliest and would tap funds from public as well. Apart from housing the state headquarters, there would also be space for a research centre," said Rajasekheran.



Subsequently, the present building housing the state headquarters will be demolished.



He said Shah would be in the state for three days from June 2, arriving in Kochi and then staying in the state capital for days.



"His visit is part of his ongoing all-India trip and once here, he would attend 21 meetings. He will hold meetings with booth-level workers, and with state and district party leaders. He will also meet about 2,000 representatives from the best civil societies in the state," Rajasekheran said.



The three-day visit of Shah is expected to enthuse the rank and file of the party and strengthen its organisational set-up. It is part of the exercise to ready the cadres for the next general elections in 2019.



The BJP, which is yet to open its account in parliamentary polls from Kerala, in the 2016 assembly polls saw former Union Minister O. Rajagopal win from the Nemom assembly seat in the state capital district.

