Amit Shah imitated Congress leaders: Abdul Mannan

Congress leader Abdul Mannan on Friday said that BJP president Amit Shah merely copied Congress leaders when he ate food at a poor man's house in north Bengal, and it was nothing new.

"Starting from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Ganhdi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, all of them had taken meal at residences of local people during visit to different states.

It is nothing new. Amit Shah has only imitated them," Mannan, who is Opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly, told reporters here.

The BJP president during his three-day visit to the state had taken lunch at a tribal's house at Naxalbari in north Bengal.

Shah had also visited some houses at 'Lockgate basi' under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bhawanipur Assembly constituency and at Gouranganagar in North 24-Paraganas district on the outskirts of the city where he had taken sweets and lassi.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of using religion as a political tool and said under the BJP rule prices of essential commodities had gone up manifold.

He said that despite the promises he made before the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to bring 'acchhe din'.

Calling upon secular parties to come together to counter the BJP, he alleged that the Trinamool Congress has joined hands with the saffron party to have mutual benefits.