Amarinder hits out at Harsimrat Badal for inciting violence

Strongly condemning Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for her provocative remarks, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against inciting violence, saying any such move would not only backfire on them but would also cause irrevocable damage to the state.

Urging restraint in the run-up to the assembly polls, Captain Amarinder also urged the Election Commission to take serious note of such statements and initiate stern action to crack down on all disruptive elements to prevent Punjab elections from spiraling into a vortex of violence.

Both SAD and AAP have been engaged in violent skirmishes over the past few days, triggering apprehension of escalation and spread of violence in the state as the assembly polls draw closer.