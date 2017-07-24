Amarinder orders kit for Hockey player, job for martyr's daughter

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed DC Patiala to arrange a kit for national-level hockey player Harmandeep Singh to enable him to participate in national trials beginning August 16.

The directions came after Harmandeep approached the CM during public grievance hearings at the latter’s official residence. The player wanted help from the DC to get the kit needed for taking part in the trials for selection at the national level.

The CM, who met several members of the public to hear their woes, also assured a private sector job for the daughter of a martyred soldier who lost his life in a helicopter crash back in 1989. Pilot Devinder Singh’s father Sarabjit Singh Sidhu was among those who met the CM to seek his help during the grievance hearings. Captain Amarinder directed officials to ensure a private job placement for Devinder’s daughter who completed her graduation in 2015.

This was the second such public hearings by Captain Amarinder since taking over as CM. An official spokesperson said the CM gave a patient hearing to all those who had gathered at his residence. He gave immediate directions to concerned officials to take steps for the redressal of the grievances of all those people.

From transfers to compensations and pensions, people turned up from various parts of the state to seek the CM’s intervention to resolve their problems. As men and women presented their case to him, Captain Amarinder assured them of his full support to address their genuine concerns, said the spokesperson.

The CM later directed his team of officials to follow up on every single complaint/grievance shared during the hearings and make sure that the same are resolved at the earliest. No delay would be tolerated in this regard, Captain Amarinder told the officials, reiterating his commitment to bring the lost smiles back on the faces of the common people of Punjab.