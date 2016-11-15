Amarinder invites Nitish Kumar to campaign for Congress in Punjab

The Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had an informal luncheon meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and congratulated him on the excellent arrangements made by his government for the historic 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh.

Capt was in Patna to participate in the historic 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. He, along with AICC in-charge of Congress affairs Asha Kumari, met Nitish after offering prayers at the holy Takht Shri Harmindar Ji at Patna Sahib. Capt and Asha Kumari used the opportunity to formally invite the Bihar chief minister to come to Punjab and campaign for the Congress in the coming assembly elections.

“We just had an informal chat over lunch,” said Capt, adding that there was no political agenda for the meeting and the Bihar Chief Minister had merely extended to him the courtesy of inviting him for lunch.