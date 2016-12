Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wished the people of Punjab a happy new year and hoped 2017 would mark the revival of progress and prosperity for them.

In his New Year greeting, Captain Amarinder said this new year would herald the beginning of a much-needed change in the state.

He expressed the wish to see 2017 being the harbinger of hope and happiness for all the people of Punjab, with the promise to bring their lost smiles back on their faces.