Amarinder flays malicious propaganda against him on NRI issue

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh has lashed out at the malicious propaganda attributing certain anti-NRI statements to him.

Amarinder clarified that his tag of ‘outsiders’ was only for AAP leaders who did not belong to Punjab and the supporters brought in by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to handle his party’s poll campaign in the state.

In an informal chat with mediapersons here late on Tuesday, Amarinder said it was clearly an attempt to malign him ahead of the assembly polls, which the Congress was set to sweep with a clear majority.

He was responding to questions about certain reports doing the rounds on social media alleging that Captain Amarinder had denounced NRIs as aliens to Punjab and had vowed not to allow them to enter the state once he becomes the chief minister.

Dismissing the reports as atrocious and blatantly fake, Captain Amarinder said they were quite evidently being circulated by vested interests seeking to isolate the NRIs, most of whom were staunch supporters of the Congress, from his party.

Hundreds of NRIs have come to Punjab specially to campaign for Congress in the assembly polls, he added.