Amarinder demands probe into AAP nexus with militants, gangsters

With the arrest of one of Nabha jailbreak’s mastermind from the house of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, Punjab

Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe into party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged nexus with militants and gangsters in the state.

In a statement issued here, the Congress chief ministerial candidate expressed serious concern over the arrest of Gurpreet Singh Sekhon from an AAP activist’s house, just two weeks after Kejriwal himself courted controversy by staying at a Khalistan Liberation Force’s (KLF) militant’s home in Punjab.

“There is apparently a strong nexus between AAP and militants as well as dreaded gangsters, posing a major threat to the state’s security and safety,” said Captain Amarinder, demanding an independent investigation, preferably by a central agency, into the party’s dangerous links.

With the Maur bomb blast also being traced to KLF, and occurring just a few days after Kejriwal’s suspicious stay at KLF terrorist Gurwinder Singh during his Punjab visit ahead of the Assembly polls, the situation warranted a detailed inquiry into what appeared to be nefarious links between AAP and anti-social elements, the Punjab Congress chief said.

While AAP, led by Kejriwal, had increasingly been exposing its extremist ideology in the run-up to the polls, things had now come to a head in the wake of the latest reports of Sekhon’s arrest from the home of party activist Goldy Gill, an NRI who had been actively engaged in campaigning for the AAP, said Captain Amarinder.

He said Kejriwal was trying to radicalise the youth of Punjab with its dangerous mix of extreme left and extreme right ideology. The state had suffered enough during its militancy period and could not afford to be plunged once again into the dark days of terrorism, the Congress leader said.