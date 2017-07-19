Amarinder announces compensation, job for martyred Punjab soldier

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the family and a police job for the younger brother of Indian Army martyr Jaspreet Singh, who was killed in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sepoy Jaspreet, 24, was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Tuesdaynight. He belonged to 8 Sikh LI regiment and was attached with Rashtriya Rifles at the time of this tragic death.

An official spokesperson on Wednesday said the CM had sanctioned Rs Five lakh as battle casualty compensation and another Rs Five lakh as general compensation to the family of the martyred soldier, along with a job for his younger brother in the police department. Jaspreet, a native of Moga, is survived by two brothers and two sisters.

The spokesperson said besides Rs 10 lakh (ex-gratia plus payment in lieu of plot), Rs 25000 has been given to the family for the cremation of the martyr. The job for the younger brother is being provided under the honour and gratitude scheme of the Punjab government.