A day after demanding action against those involved in the ‘water tanker scam’, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief Kapil Mishra was ousted from the party by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Mishra alleged he was sacked from the party as he mentioned the names of AAP leaders in his report about the alleged Rs. 400-crore scam.



When did it happen



The scam is supposed to have taken place in 2012 when Congress’ Sheila Dikshit was Delhi’s chief minister and also the chairperson of the DJB.



What is the scam



The Rs.400-crore scam allegedly took place in hiring private tankers to supply water to the areas in the national capital that are out of the DJB’s pipeline.



After AAP’s win in Delhi assembly elections in 2015, the AAP-led government set up a five-member panel led by Mishra to probe the alleged irregularities. The committee in its report submitted in August that year claimed that a scam of Rs. 400 crore had occurred in 2012.



The report that was submitted to Kejriwal pointed out that the Sheila Dikshit government favoured some people in hiring stainless steel tankers, besides raising aspersions on the role of some AAP ministers.

The report was also sent to the then Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, who forwarded it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In June 2016, the ACB registered a case against Dikshit and Kejriwal.



Developments so far



Mishra on Monday vowed to never leave the party and continue his fight against ‘corruption’.



Mishra also said he has an appointment with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday at 11.30 am and will officially lodge an FIR.



Earlier during the day, Mishra submitted evidence regarding the irregularities to the ACB and Kejriwal's alleged moves to save some accused.



On Sunday, Mishra alleged that he witnessed Kejriwal accepting Rs. 2 crore from health minister Satyendra Kumar Jain.



Kejriwal had sacked Mishra as water minister and DJB chief on Saturday.



He was sacked soon after his meeting with the Delhi CM, during which he learnt to have warned Kejriwal of making the tanker scam report public as well as the names of the leaders involved.



Mishra alleged that Kejriwal was trying to save some AAP ministers involved in the scam.