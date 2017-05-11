The Election Commission will meet representatives of the main political parties on Friday to deliberate on the controversy surrounding the fairness of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Aam Aadmi Party’s live demonstration in the Delhi assembly two days ago on how an EVM can be tampered with to favour a particular party made national headlines. It was a prototype that the AAP legislator, Saurabh Bhardwaj, ‘tampered with’ inside the House. The election panel’s response was that the machine was not the one being used by them.

And Election Commission’s own demonstration to show that everything was fine with the voting machines had gone terribly wrong at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh on April 1. On that fateful day, a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machine attached to an EVM there had shown the vote going the wrong way.

That incident gave Kejriwal’s AAP substantial ground to up the ante against the election commission.

At the Friday’s all-party meet, the Election Commission is expected to invite suggestions for a ‘hackathon’ (machine-tampering challenge), expected to be held by the month-end. Delhi Cm Arvind Kejriwal has already announced Bhardwaj’s name as party’s representative at the ‘hackathon’.