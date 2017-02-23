Al Qaeda presence in J-K not confirmed: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said the presence of Al Qaeda in the state was not confirmed although the matter is under investigation.

"For us, a militant is a militant, whatever outfit he belongs to. Whoever picks up a gun is a militant. We will investigate the militant," Director General of Police (DGP), S.P. Vaid told a

press briefing here.

His remarks came after the terror group announced on Thursday the establishment of its unit in Jammu and Kashmir, naming former Hizbul Mujahideen militant Zakir Musa as its chief.

The announcement was made by Global Islamic Media Front, the media wing of Al Qaeda.

It said jihad was the only way to "liberate Kashmir".