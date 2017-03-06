Akhilesh Yadav again questions credibility of EVMs

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday again questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) after the state police found a chip-like device used in stealing petrol.



"When petrol can be stolen with the help of a remote through a chip without any internet connection then EVMs too. Need to stop the wrong use of technology," the Samajwadi Party President tweeted.



Yadav's remarks came two days after the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow raided several petrol pumps and found them using a chip board like device inside the dispensing machines for petrol theft.



The chorus against EVMs has gained momentum after the recently held assembly elections in five states, with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spearheading a campaign on the issue.



The Election Commission, however, has said the machines can't be tampered with.



On April 15, Yadav also demanded an answer from the EC over the controversy on tampering of EVMs.