Akhilesh expels five SP men, including Shivpal loyalists

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has expelled five party leaders, including uncle Shivpal Yadav loyalist Deepak Mishra, in what is being viewed as the start of another round of feud in the Yadav family.

Former SP general secretary Mishra, ex-party spokesperson Mohammad Shahid, Rajesh Yadav of Hardoi, Ramesh Yadav and Kallu Yadav of Noida have been expelled on the directions of the SP national president for alleged anti-party activities, its state unit chief Naresh Uttam said.

Mishra and Shahid are considered close to Shivpal, who had recently announced formation of a secular front if Akhilesh did not hand over the reins of the party back to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in three months.

Ramesh was the SP's Noida unit chief, while Kallu was the party's Noida Yuvjan Sabha president.