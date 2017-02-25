Ajmer Dargah blast case verdict likely on March 8

A local court on Saturday announced it is likely to give its verdict in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah bomb blast case now on March 8.

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court was supposed to deliver its verdict on Saturday but said it has deferred the verdict to March 8.

Three persons were killed and at least 15 others injured when the bomb exploded at around 6.15 pm on October 11, 2007 inside the premises of dargah of Sufi Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Hearing in this case was completed in the first week of January in which 149 witnesses were examined and 451 documents were produced before the court.

As per the NIA chargesheet, some fringe Hindu groups were responsible for conducting the blasts and it has accused Swami Aseemanand, Devendra Gupta, Chandrashekhar Leve, Mukesh Vasani, Bharat Mohan Rateshwar, Lokesh Sharma and Harshad Solanki of planting and exploding bombs and murder among other charges.