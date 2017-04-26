Ajmer court annuls child marriage after 18 years

A family court in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Wednesday annulled a child marriage that was held about 18 years ago when the girl was only two and a half years old.

Kavita Gujar, originally from Alwar and presently studying in Ajmer, was married off to Subash, son of Hardaan Singh Gujar, of Kotputli town around 18 years ago.

Kavita filed a petition in the family court to annul her child marriage with the assistance of Kriti Bharti, rehabilitation psychologist and Managing Trustee of Saarthi Trust of Jodhpur, an NGO.

"Kavita did not want to remain in the knots of child marriage," Kriti Bharti said.

The court of Judge Raj Vyas pronounced the decision just before Akha Teej, a Hindu festival popular for the solemnisation of child marriages in the state. This year Akha Teej falls on April 28.

The trust has so far been successful in getting 32 child marriages and stopped hundreds of child marriages in the country.