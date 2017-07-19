AIADMK, DMK MPs demand NEET exemption for TN students

Rajya Sabha members of AIADMK and DMK on Wednesday demanded exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) that is conducted for MBBS admissions. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the AIADMK said a NEET Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly is awaiting the President's assent.

“The Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu students from NEET was unanimously passed in the State Assembly in January, 2017 and it was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent, but till date there has been no response,” said AIADMK member, A K Selvaraj. He said the NEET exam is based on CBSE syllabus which the students of Tamil Nadu find difficult to answer.

DMK’s Kanimozhi also supported the AIADMK saying the infrastructure in government medical colleges was developed by consecutive state governments for the students in Tamil Nadu.

A Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) said two sets of questions have been framed. “The easier question paper was distributed to the northern states and the tough question paper was given to the Tamil Nadu students and hence, they were not able to secure more marks,” he said.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the issue has been discussed with everybody concerned. “The matter is in advanced stage and is sub judice. We are also in touch with the Health Ministry,” said Javadekar.

Speaking on the issue, Health Minister J P Nadda said, “Ministry had initiated that there should be an all-India examination called the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, which was supported by the Supreme Court and, later, it was also supported by all parties when we had the meeting. Last year, we gave an exemption. This year, the NEET examination was put in place. In between, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has come out with a Bill which has come to the President of India. We have given our view-point on this.”