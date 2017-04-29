Ahead of cabinet rejig, 7 Odisha ministers resign

Seven ministers of the Odisha government on Saturday submitted their resignation as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gets set to reshuffle his three-year-old cabinet.

The development comes a day after Niranjan Pujari resigned as Odisha Assembly Speaker.

The 7 ministers who put in their papers include Sanjay Dasburma, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Pushpendra Singhdeo, Pranab Prakash Das, Sudam Marndi, Pradeep Panigrahi and Debi Prasad Mishra.

Another minister, Lal Behari Himirika, is also said to have resigned. However, when contacted, state MSME Minister Jogendra Behera said Himirika will resign shortly.

The chief minister expressed his gratitude towards the ministers who have resigned voluntarily and said that the revamp would help the ruling Biju Janata Dal serve the people better.

(With inputs from agencies)

