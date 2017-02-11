Agra sees enthusiastic voting

Polling gained momentum here amid bright and sunny weather, with voters flaunting the ink mark on their fingers after casting votes in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"The city seems headed for a record turnout," a polling booth agent of a political party said.

"Long queues outside polling booths in the interior city areas with heavy concentration of minority votes and in Dalit bases of Jagdish Pura, Loha Mandi area, were seen," he said.

Brisk voting in the nine assembly constituencies of Agra district was reported by election commission office. A total of 121 candidates are in the fray. The total number of voters in Agra district is 32,42,858.

Of the nine seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won six, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two, and the Samajwadi Party (SP) got one in the 2012 assembly elections.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the voting percentage was 61.50.