Agra activists sail paper boats to remind Gadkari of ferry

Scores of ship models and boats made of thermocol, plywood, and iron, were set sail Sunday evening on the Yamuna here to remind Union Minister Nitin Gadkiri of his promise of starting a ferry service and steamers for tourists travelling to Agra.

Members of the River Connect Campaign gathered in large numbers at the Etmauddauala view point park to launch their boats. A large model of a ship made of iron was also released with catch banners that attracted notice of people and tourists going to the Taj Mahal.

Two years ago, Gadkiri had promised that the Yamuna would be made navigable and tourists would be able to enjoy a ferry ride to see the Taj Mahal, but he seems to have forgotten his promise and Yamuna continues to flow dry and polluted, activists said.

The assembly moved a unanimous resolution requesting Gadkiri to fulfill his promise. The activists demanded a barrage downstream of the Taj Mahal and a National River Police with a central rivers authority.

Activist Devashish Bhattacharya said the 1994 river water agreement also needs to be revisited as it was unfair denying downstream cities their share of Yamuna's waters.