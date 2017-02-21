Agitating groups lift shutdown in Nagaland

The agitating tribal groups in Nagaland on Tuesday withdrew their indefinite shutdown on government offices and plying of government vehicles on the road, following the resignation of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on Sunday.



Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) and Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) lead a series of agitation since January 31 against the government's decision to conduct the civic elections with 33 per cent reservation for women.



Three people died during the clashes between police and protesters.



"We have lifted our agitation programmes after Zeliang complied to demand to step down as Chief Minister," NTAC Convener K. T. Vilie told IANS.



Chief Minister-designate Shurhozeilie Leizietsu will on Wednesday take oath as 17th Chief Minister of the mountainous state.



The 81-year-old Naga People's Front (NPF) leader was elected head of the NPF legislature party after Zeliang resigned on Sunday night, bowing to the demands of protesting tribal groups opposed to his move.



Governor P. B. Acharya accepted Zeliang's resignation but asked him to continue in office till an alternative arrangement was made.



Meanwhile, the government has also restored mobile internet data and SMS services which were snapped since January 30.