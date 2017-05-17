After strike by girls, Haryana govt upgrades high school to Class 12

Haryana government on Wednesday upgraded the Government High School at Gothra Tappa Dahina village in Rewari district up to the level of senior secondary following eight-day-long hunger strike by the village girls. The girls had alleged that boys harass them on their way to school at the neighbouring village where they have taken admission in class XI and XII.

After the Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma announced that the government has decided to upgrade the school, the agitating girls ended their strike.

While interacting with mediapersons, Sharma said the Principal has been deputed and the admission process will commence from May 18. A notification to this effect has also been issued by the School Education Department.

In view of the allegations of eve-teasing, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sadnhu said the state police will soon expand the scope of 'Operation Durga' up to schools in rural area.

Operation Durga, a campaign to check eve-teasing was launched on May 1 for making streets safer for girls and women.

More than 80 girls from Gothra Tappa Dahina had stopped going to neighbouring school and sat on hunger strike, seeking upgrade of the school in their village up to the level of senior secondary.

On May 12, health of four girls deteriorated and they had to be shifted to a nearby hospital. The agitating girls complained that they have to travel three kilometers to attend school in neighbouring Kanwali village and on the way face harassment at the hands of boys.