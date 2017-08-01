After Cong MLA's dig at govt, AAP questions CM's claim on drug trade  

Captain Amarinder Singh government's claim of breaking the back of drug trade in Punjab has come under the question mark after ruling Congress' legislator Surjit Singh Dhiman allegation that his party’s government had failed to curb the supply of narcotics.

A member of legislative Assembly (MLA) from Amargarh, Dhiman kicked up a row during the state-level function to mark Shaheed Udham Singh’s martyrdom day here today, alleging that his party’s government had failed to curb the supply of narcotics.

Addressing a gathering during the state-level function to mark Shaheed Udham Singh’s martyrdom day at Sunam on Monday, Dhiman said "the supply of narcotics was suspended for a few days after the change of guard in the state. Later, it restarted. I can list many areas where chitta (synthetic drug) is being sold openly".

Quoting the Congress MLA's statement, the main Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had made "bogus claims" about breaking drug trade chain in the state.

In a Press statement, the leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Sabha, Sukhpal Singh Khaira said now the cat is out of hat and all the claims of Capt Amarinder about weeding out drugs from state have fallen flat. He said that is it is an open secret that there is a rampant availability of drug in Punjab that is killing the youth of state every day.

The AAP leader said it is the ground reality in state that every drug is available in Punjab but on higher rates than earlier. Khaira said that even the Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder himself had few days back said that the cost of Heroine drug which earlier was 1500 per gram has now gone up to 5000 but he did not say anything about discontinuing supply of drugs. The leader demanded that the CM must reveal the names of drug traders who he claims have fled the state after formation of Congress government in Punjab.

He said registering cases against petty drug consumers is not the solution but there is a need to tame the big players in the trade. The police are only arresting those people who have been pushed into drugs by the wide-spread unemployment in the state.