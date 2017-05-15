Adiyogi bust enters Guinness World Records

The bust of "Adiyogi," which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, has now become the worlds largest such as certified by Guinness World Records.



"It is 112.4 feet high, 24.99 metres wide and 147 feet long, as verified on March 11, 2017," Guinness World Records said on its website.



The bust refers to source of Yoga and symbolises the 112 methods of self-transformation that the first Yogi or Adiyogi (originator of yoga) offered..



The "Adiyogi" bust attracts hundreds of visitors everyday now and has been set up by Isha Foundation led by Guru Jaggi Vasudev.