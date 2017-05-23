Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Myanmar from August 5 to 7to take part as the chief guest in the International Peace and Environment Conference. This will be his first overseas tour after assuming office as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Being organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation, the delegates will discuss “Dialogue for Peace, Harmony and Security — A Global Initiative for Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness” at the Sitagu International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) in Yangon.

The Vivekananda International Foundation is an Indian public policy think-tank affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Along with the India Foundation, it is considered to be a right-wing think-tank closely aligned with the Narendra Modi government.