ACB summons Delhi CM's political adviser in water tanker scam

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Sunday sent a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's political adviser Vibhav Patel asking him to join the investigation in the alleged Rs.400-crore water tanker scam on Wednesday.



"After rebel and sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra told the ACB that two persons -- Vaibhav Patel and Ashish Talwar -- close to Kejriwal were responsible for the delay in action in the water tanker scam, the ACB sent a notice to Vibhav Patel," a senior officer of the ACB said.

Kapil Mishra on Thursday recorded his statement with the ACB, after he submitted evidence in support of his allegations that two persons close to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tried to influence the scam probe.



Ashish Talwar is also likely to be summoned after Patel's statement in the case is recorded, according to the official.



The Rs.400-crore water tanker scam involved alleged favouritism shown in the allotment of contracts to private water tankers to supply water to areas not falling under the Delhi Jal Board's network during the previous Congress government in Delhi.