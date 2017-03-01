ABVP demands removal of Allahabad University VC until probe is over

BJP's student wing ABVP on Monday threw its weight behind students of the Allahabad University, agitating over alleged financial irregularities, and demanded that the vice-chancellor be removed from his post until investigation into the charges was complete.



Addressing a press conference here, secretary of ABVP's Prayag-Kashi Prant unit Bhupendra Singh alleged that "just because of raising the issue of financial irregularities in the universities, student union president Rohit Mishra was suspended some time back".



Mishra, who was elected to the president's post in elections held in September last year, himself belongs to the ABVP which is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



Referring to the recent drive to evict illegal occupants from hostels, following an order of the Allahabad High Court to the effect, Singh alleged, "in the name of removing those occupying rooms unlawfully and cleansing and whitewashing of the premises, the university administration harassed many genuine students as well".



He alleged that the warden of the women's hostel "got belongings of students thrown out" and added, "such a step could not have been taken except under instructions from the VC himself".



"We therefore demand that the VC shall remain 'padchyut' (removed from his post) until investigation is complete", Singh said.



The Allahabad University campus was rocked by large-scale violence and arson on Friday last when four students were arrested by police for raising slogans and disrupting a meeting of the varsity's executive council.



More than a score of people, including Mishra, have been booked for vandalism, arson and violation of prohibitory orders.



Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered by the Union HRD Ministry into the recent incidents at the central university.