AAP war: Family members take sides in public war of words

The battle between suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is hotting up, with family members taking sides in a public war of words.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, on Monday took to twitter and slammed Kapil Mishra.

"Law of nature never errs. Seeds of deceit, lies sown, so shall he @KapilMishra reap. Inevitable," the former income tax commissioner tweeted.

Mishra was quick to respond to the barb.

"Sunita ji is a very committed wife. She doesn't know what type of conspiracies are being hatched in her house. She is fulfilling her duties," the sacked minister said on Twitter.

Mishra's mother, Annapurna Mishra, had fired a public salvo at Kejriwal last week, accusing him in an open letter of spreading "falsehood" against her son by saying he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Monday's Twitter battle, Mishra, who on Sunday, had accused AAP of receiving illegal donations from shell companies, suggested that Kejriwal was using his wife's account to post messages.

"Sir @ArvindKejriwal return Sunita ji phone to her," tweeted Mishra.

"Sunita ji is unaware of truth. She is upset with her husband's downfall. I respect every negative comment from her side. (But) I will not utter a single word against her," Mishra said in another tweet.

Sunita's attack on Mishra is the second in a week.

She had called Mishra stupid in a tweet last week, without naming him, after the Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR against a company that belonged to Kejriwal's late brother-in-law, Surender Bansal, in another scam.

"My brother in law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind," Sunita had tweeted on May 8, a day after Bansal's death.

Mishra's mother, meanwhile, accused Kejriwal's closest friends of circulating misleading photographs on the social media.

"How many lies, Arvind? How many... Lies will not help you. Be afraid of God," she said in the letter.

