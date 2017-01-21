AAP vice president, other leaders join Punjab Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Saturday suffered another major setback with its state vice president Tarseem Singh Gandhar joining the Punjab Congress along with some others leaders.

Gandhar, who was also zonal incharge of Anandpur and Hoshiarpur, had been associated with AAP for three years, working hard to built the party base in Punjab, only to be frustrated on being asked for Rs. 1 crore to contest the assembly polls on the party ticket.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president welcomed Gandhar, along with other AAP leaders Jaspal Singh (Sarpanch, Brajwala), Satnam Singh and Harjinder Singh.