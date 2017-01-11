Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Election Commission urging it to review and stay any further action on a notification issued by the Punjab government to give "benefit" to a resort owned by the Badal family.



AAP's Dinesh Chaddha said that just before the imposition of the code of conduct on January 3, Punjab government's Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a notification to acquire more than 100 acre land to construct a 200-feet-wide road in Mullanpur, just outside Chandigarh.



The road will connect 'Sukhvilas Resort' Pallanpur - owned by the Badal family - to the Chandigarh International Airport, he said.



The land acquisition is set to affect the lives of 197 families, whose land will be acquired for the project, he said adding that it was "wrong to give personal benefits to leaders of ruling party few hours before the imposition of the code of conduct."



Many projects were in the pipeline for Mullanpur, known as new Chandigarh, but the department chose this project to issue a notification, which is against the public interest.



He said the EC must direct the department to stay any further action on this notification.