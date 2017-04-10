AAP 'uncodes' EVM tampering in Delhi Assembly with demo

To prove that an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) can be tampered with, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj gave a live demonstration in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, claiming by changing a secret code, the voting result can be fudged.

"There are secret codes that can be used to decide on the day of the voting which candidate should win," Bhardwaj said during the live demo.

Bhardwaj, who introduced himself as a former computer science engineer, began the demo by explaining how different parts of an EVM work and then conducted a mock polling on an EVM he had carried to the assembly.

"All it takes to rig an EVM is changing the motherboard. All it takes is 90 seconds," he said, adding, "Any device designed by man can be hacked by man. Countries manufacturing EVMs are using paper ballots."

He said that every constituency had a different secret code, which is entered into the EVM to see a desired winner.

Soon after the assembly proceedings started, BJP's Vijender Gupta was forced to leave the House on the Speaker's order for creating ruckus.

(With inputs from agencies)