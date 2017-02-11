AAP to perform well in Goa, Punjab: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday expressed confidence that his AAP will perform exceedingly well in Punjab and Goa where it is contesting against both the BJP and the Congress.



"On March 11 when results will be out, we are confident of winning big number of seats in Punjab and in Goa too we are sure of performing well and securing good number of seats," Sisodia, who was here to review the party's organisational matters, said at a press interaction.



The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that the party plans to contest polls in various states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.



"We will fight elections in Rajasthan as people are tired of BJP and they do not trust the Congress," he said.



In reply to a question, Sisodia said that his party will welcome all leaders, including rebels from other political parties, to its fold if they are not corrupt, and have clean characters.



He claimed that because of demonetisation, trade, industry and the common man have suffered badly.



"The Prime Minister should inform the country on black money it has received after demonetisation and the quantity of new currency Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued since November 8 when demonetisation was announced," he demanded.