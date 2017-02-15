AAP to ensure marketing of potatoes, other crops in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday expressed solidarity and sympathy with the potato growers of Punjab who are suffering for lack of marketing of their yield and damage caused due to rains.

AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich in a statement said that farmers of Punjab were at receiving end due to callous attitude of SAD-BJP government which ruled for ten years and totally ignored the farmer's interests. He said that Punjab Mandi Board had not developed any marketing strategy to help the farmers in case of high yield of crops. He said that there was also no mechanism in place to compensate the Potato growers.

Waraich said that AAP government had already assured the farmers in its manifesto to provide them best marketing system and pay full compensation for the crops on the Delhi pattern. He said that AAP leaders ship was aware of plight of farmers in the state and will take concrete steps to safe guard their interests.