Accusing authorities of not doing enough to check candidates luring voters, the AAP on Tuesday said it will install 1,000 spy cameras in all 40 Goa constituencies to catch on tape those offering cash and liquor ahead of February 4 assembly polls.



"We have hired 1,000 spy cams for distribution in 40 constituencies. This job should have been done by the Election Commission but we will keep an eye and inform authorities as and when someone is caught on camera," Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Ashutosh told reporters here.



Ashutosh said in St. Andre constituency, over Rs 1 crore was seized from a candidate during a raid by a flying squad of the Chief Electoral Officer late on Monday.



He alleged that Goa CEO's office was maintaining silence over the issue despite repeated queries from journalists.