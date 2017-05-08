AAP suspends Kapil Mishra's primary membership

Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday was suspended from AAP's primary membership after he leveled new allegations that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain settled a Rs.50 crore land deal for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's brother-in-law in south Delhi.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) at Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines here.

"Mishra has been suspended from the primary membership of the party," an AAP leader told IANS.

Mishra on Monday went to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and claimed to have evidence in support of his allegations that two people close to Kejriwal tried to influence the probe in the water tanker scam.

Mishra had also alleged he witnessed Kejriwal taking Rs 2 crore from Jain.

On Monday, he dared Kejriwal and Jain to undergo a lie detector test and offered to subject himself to such a test.

The party trashed all the allegations levelled by the former water minister and accused him of being hand in glove with BJP and the central government.