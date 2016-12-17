AAP slams BJP-ruled MCDs for delay in completing projects

The Aam Aadmi Party today lashed out at the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in Delhi for "not completing" projects in time, resulting in over-running of costs on these works.



AAP spokesperson Richa Pandey Mishra said the Rani Jhansi Grade separator project under the North MCD has not been completed despite the work on it starting in 1998.



The Kishanganj Rail Under Bridge and the amusement park by East MCD also remain to be completed, she said during a news conference here.



AAP's Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi said the BJP had promised that North MCD would to build a 600-bed hospital and a medical college, but the work is yet to start on that.



"The delays in these projects have led to cost overruns, at a time when MCDs are facing a cash crunch," Mishra said.