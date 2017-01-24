AAP sharpens attack on Badal

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Tuesday mounted attack on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for his alleged links with the extremists and instigating violence in the border state to meet his vested political interests during the dark decade of militancy in 80’s.

AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich while referring to declassified papers of CIA, the spy agency of USA , said that the fresh revelations on Operation Blue Star and spread of militancy in Punjab has unmasked an opportunist face of Badal. The document ‘India and the Sikh challenge’ posted on the website of CIA has underlined the fact that Badal had stood with the extremists against the state to further his political career.

AAP leader said that Badal was solely responsible for exploiting sentiments of Sikhs in the name of religion and fomenting confrontation with the state to make his political fortunes. He said that thousands of Sikh youth, innocent Sikhs and Hindus were killed during the troubled periods. Badal is fully responsible for the turmoil and its consequences that Punjab continue to face even after four decades.