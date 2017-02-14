AAP’s excessive paranoia sign of total demoralisation: Amarinder

The excessive display of paranoia by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), right from its top leadership to the lowest cadres, has assumed ludicrous proportions and indicates complete demoralisation in the party in the face of imminent defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

"With AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leading the way, every Tom, Dick and Harry in the party is running for the Election Commission (EC). With one or the other frivolous complaint, it is a clear indication that the party is preparing the ground to save face following the declaration of the results," said the Congress chief ministerial candidate, in a hard-hitting statement issued here.

Amarinder demanded that, as in the case of the judiciary, there should be some provision in the EC rules to penalise political parties and candidates found indulging in unsubstantiated complaints and petitions, and engaging the EC in cheap gimmickry to further their vested interests.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president also lambasted Kejriwal and his party for dragging the EC, which all serious political parties look up to as being a neutral and non-partisan democratic institution, into an ugly quagmire of allegations and counter-allegations.

"This is not a healthy sign and reflects on the immaturity, and worse still, on the despicable thinking and lack of ideology in AAP" Amarinder said.