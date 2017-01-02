AAP's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey resigns after poll debacle

Owning moral responsibility for the AAP's debacle in the municipal elections, senior party leader Dilip Pandey on Wednesday resigned as the party's Delhi convenor.



He sent his resignation to Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.



"I have resigned from the post of AAP Delhi Convenor and conveyed to National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to give this responsibility to someone else," Pandey tweeted.



Pandey was the party's Delhi unit convenor and played a key role in the municipal polls in the city.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the municipal polls winning 181 seats, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got 47 seats while the Congress was restricted to only 30 seats.

