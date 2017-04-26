AAP's Alka Lamba offers to quit from all party posts

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Alka Lamba on Wednesday offered to resign from all party posts taking the moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the municipal seats falling under her constituency.



"I offer to quit from all the party posts and MLA post taking the moral responsibility for the defeat of the party in all the three wards of my constituency," Lamba, who represents Chandni Chowk constituency in central Delhi tweeted.



She also said that she will keep on supporting her party's fight against corruption till it reaches its logical conclusion.



"We all know that in this kind of environment fight against justice and corruption is not easy. Even then this fight will continue till there is a change," she said in another tweet.



The AAP leader remarks came soon after its all three party candidates from Chandni Chowk lost in the civic polls.

