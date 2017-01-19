AAP questions Amarinder's drug racket re-investigation promise

A day after ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal was courting terrorist frontal organisations and receiving funds from them, the AAP said that the SAD president Sukhbir Badal was branding the whole Punjabi community as ‘terrorists’.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP national general secretary Sanjay Singh and senior leader Kanwar Sandhu on Thursday said Badal’s utterances against non-resident Indians (NRIs) are unwarranted and an insult of Punjabi NRIs.

Sandhu said remarks of Badal were below dignity and signs of frustration in the SAD.

He said people of Punjab would give befitting reply to Badal family for humiliating the NRI community.

An AAP supporter and Canada resident, Jaskirat Mann said that NRIs were deeply hurt with the comments of Sukhbir Badal.

She said that SAD leaders who went to US and Canada last year were hounded by Punjabi community for ruining Punjab with drugs and mafia culture.