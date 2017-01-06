  1. Home
AAP MLA Jarnail Singh quits to take on Punjab CM

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 6, 2017 | 03:32 PM
Jarnail Singh (Photo: Facebook)

Delhi AAP MLA Jarnail Singh said on Friday that he had resigned from the Delhi assembly to contest against Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

"I sent my resignation to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday," Singh, a former journalist said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Jarnail Singh from Lambi in Punjab to take on five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 4.

Jarnail Singh has been actively campaigning for the AAP for many months.

He was elected to the Delhi assembly in February 2015 from Rajouri Garden.

